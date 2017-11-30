UK partner programme begins amid quadruple EMEA customer growth in past two years



LONDON, 2017-11-30 10:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duo Security, one of the world's fastest growing cybersecurity providers, today announced the launch of its Managed Service Provider (MSP) and invitation-only Security Solution Provider programme in the United Kingdom. Duo's formal partner programme, which launched in the U.S. earlier this year, expands to the UK as the company has quadrupled its overall EMEA customer count from 450 to nearly 1,900 in the past two years.



Duo helps defend organizations against breaches by making security easy and effective. Anchored by its flagship two-factor authentication (2FA) app, Duo's cloud-based "Trusted Access" product offering verifies the identity of users and the health of their devices before granting them access to data and applications - helping prevent breaches and account takeover.



Unlike traditional security vendor programmes with tiered levels, Duo now offers a bespoke programme and enablement plans for security-centric UK-based solution providers invited to join the programme. The company expects more than half of its UK-based business to come through security solution provider and MSP partners as the programme progresses.



"Duo removes the pricing and implementation complexity of traditional partner models, allowing partners to be more profitable while providing their customers what they need to protect their data," said Matt Smith, Vice President of Worldwide Channels & Business Development. "Our comprehensive offering combined with our partner's expertise provides organizations a complete trusted access solution to protect their users, devices and applications without the typical complexity of most security products."



Duo's UK security solution provider business is led by EMEA Partner Manager Fiona Doak, a recent Duo hire with more than 26 years of experience in cybersecurity and technology. Doak previously held positions at RSA, Juniper Network, F5 Networks and WhiteHat Security.



"Duo brings a targeted, hyper-tailored approach to meeting the specific needs of partners and their customers," said Doak. "Each of the security partners we select has a strong practice with dedicated security architects and consultants, meaning the service they provide their customers is among the best in the industry."



Duo's UK Security Solution Provider programme already boasts partners such as Teneo, Saepio and Infosec Partners, and continues to expand with a select group of security-centric solution providers.



"It's so important today that security processes can be easily adopted and viewed by employees as business enablers, rather than a drag on productivity," said Marc Sollars, Chief Technology Officer at Teneo. "Our partnership with Duo means our customers can embed security much deeper into their company culture, because Duo's technology is such a pleasure to use. At Teneo, we've innovated around Duo's leading authentication technology to deliver a quick-to-implement and easy-to-use solution 'as a Service,' making security even simpler and intuitive for IT teams and employees. I deployed Duo in minutes via my own smartphone and was so amazed by how simple and effective it was, we immediately rolled it out across our own organization."



"The world's leading enterprises trust us to provide them sound advice and product recommendations, which is why we make sure each of our partners is of the highest caliber," said Andrew Pitt, Director at Saepio. "Duo's stellar reputation and proven track record of securing customers with an easy to use and effective product make it one of our hallmark product offerings for clients."



