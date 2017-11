BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) said that it opened a new production facility for liquid crystal window modules in Veldhoven, near Eindhoven, in the Netherlands. The investment of around 15 million euros is a further step by Merck to expand its expertise as the market and technology leader in liquid crystals for displays by moving into other applications beyond televisions, laptops, smartphones, and tablet PCs.



