

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The FUCHS Group said that it is selling its German production site in Dormagen to CCI Group, Japan, as of December 1, 2017.



Dormagen is one of eight production sites in Germany. At this production site, around 40 employees work on producing and bottling brake fluids and antifreeze. Along with the site, which CCI will continue to operate, individual customer transactions in the specified product areas with sales revenues of EUR 10 million will also be transferred.



With this sale, the FUCHS Group is focusing its production activities on its core business of lubricants again. The Dormagen site was part of Deutsche Pentosin-Werke GmbH, which was acquired in 2015.



