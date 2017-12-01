

1 December 2017



Foresight Solar Fund Limited: Total Voting Rights



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, we would like to notify the market of the following:



As at 30 November 2017, Foresight Solar Fund Limited's ('the Company') issued share capital consisted of 449,952,091 Ordinary Shares.



The total number of voting rights of the Company is 449,952,091 and this figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



