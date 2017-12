BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) has received a Nasdaq letter indicating that the Form 20-F filing delinquency, which was the subject of a prior Nasdaq Staff Determination letter, has been cured after the company filed its annual report on Form 20-F.



Nasdaq also indicated that the company is in compliance with all applicable listing standards. As a result, the delisting hearing with the Nasdaq Panel has been canceled.



