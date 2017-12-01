

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $10.9 million, or $0.19 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2017, compared to net loss attributable to common shareholders of $8.3 million, or $0.14 per share, in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations was $16.2 million compared to a loss of $13.1 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.20 compared to a loss of $0.17 per share.



For the first six months of 2017, sales revenue was $66.9 million compared to $12.3 million in the prior year period, an increase of 442.6%. The company said its sales increased primarily due to revenue generated by the EV71 vaccine and a low comparison base in the second quarter of 2016 due to the Shandong vaccine scandal that negatively impacted the whole industry.



Weidong Yin, CEO of the Sinovac, stated: 'In the first half of 2017, we experienced a year-over-year revenue growth of 442.6%. The revenue increase was mainly driven by the sales of EV71 vaccine that we commercialized in 2016. After the Shandong incident, sales activities resumed after a new policy on vaccine distribution and logistics was implemented at the beginning of 2017. This resulted inhigher first half sales of our regular vaccines, including Healive, Bilive, Anflu and mumps, than those of first half of 2016.'



