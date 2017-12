WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Big Lots (BIG) have climbed off their worst levels of the day but continue to see notable weakness in afternoon trading on Friday. After ending the previous session at a record closing high, Big Lots is currently down by 2.3 percent.



The pullback by Big Lots comes even though the discount retailer reported better than expected third quarter earnings and raised its full-year earnings guidance.



