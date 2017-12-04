sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

51,44 Euro		+0,216
+0,42 %
WKN: 853152 ISIN: FR0000125585 Ticker-Symbol: CAJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,92
52,01
10:14
51,94
51,99
10:14
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA51,44+0,42 %
DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION SA4,054+2,63 %