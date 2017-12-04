

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - French supermarket giant Groupe Casino or Casino Guichard Perrachon SA (CGUIY.PK, CGUSY ) announced Monday that the company and Dia Group extend their cooperation on private labels through the inception of a new joint company, CD Supply Innovation.



The new joint company will start its activities on December 15.



CD Supply Innovation will manage orders, payment, and supply of private label products for both groups. In this regard, it will offer logistics and payment services.



This entity will also act as an innovation lab, offering value chain improvement solutions.



