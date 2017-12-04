sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,362 Euro		-0,799
-6,07 %
WKN: 919668 ISIN: US4567881085 Ticker-Symbol: IOY 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P BSE SENSEX
1-Jahres-Chart
INFOSYS LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INFOSYS LTD ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,783
13,235
11:46
13,06
13,32
11:48
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAPGEMINI SE
CAPGEMINI SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CAPGEMINI SE96,79-0,71 %
INFOSYS LTD ADR12,362-6,07 %