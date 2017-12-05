

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in November, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Tuesday with a PMI score of 51.2.



That's down from the 26-month high of 53.4 in October, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, business activity growth weakened as input price inflation accelerated, although incoming new businesses increased at an historic pace.



The composite index came in with a score of 52.2, down from 53.4 in October.



