

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (MIELF.PK, MIELY.PK) announced late Monday that it has received an order for prototype traction transformers from French National Railways or SNCF.



Mitsubishi Electric became the first Japanese company to be certified by SNCF as a propulsion systems supplier, effective immediately.



The prototype traction transformers will be supplied for the Z2N commuter train operating in Paris and its suburbs and T4 tram trains also operating in the Parisian suburbs.



The traction transformers for the Z2N and T4 will be delivered in February and December of next year, respectively.



The prototype traction transformer weighs 400kg less than the Z2N's existing product thanks to its aluminum winding cables, yet its conversion efficiency is the same or better than the currently installed equipment.



For the refurbishments this time, SNCF requested Mitsubishi Electric to lower the weight of the Z2N's traction transformer and to reduce energy consumption and noise while extending the life of the T4's traction transformer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX