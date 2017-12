EVRY (dpa-AFX) - Carrefour (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK, 0NPH.L) and Fnac Darty announced an agreement relating to a purchasing partnership for household domestic appliances and consumer electronics in France. Carrefour and Fnac Darty will maintain independent commercial policies.



The companies noted that the agreement will be subject to prior information of the French Competition Authority.



