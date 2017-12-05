

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MPSYY.PK) announced that its licensee Janssen Inc. previously reported Health Canada approval of Tremfya (guselkumab) for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. Tremfya is a fully human anti-IL-23 monoclonal antibody developed by Janssen and was generated utilizing MorphoSys's HuCAL antibody library technology. MorphoSys is eligible to receive royalties on net sales of Tremfya.



Simon Moroney, CEO of MorphoSys AG, said: 'We are very pleased that Tremfya has now been approved in three territories, namely the U.S., Canada and the European Union.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX