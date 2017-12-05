

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Wood Group (John) PLC (WDGJF.PK, WG.L) announced the company is providing GSK Vaccines GmbH, part of GlaxoSmithKline Group, with engineering, procurement and construction management services for a new biotech facility to be built in Marburg, Germany. Under the multi-million dollar contract, Wood's Environment & Infrastructure Solutions business has already completed outline design for the facility, which will produce bulk recombinant proteins used in meningitis vaccines. Completion of commissioning is scheduled for July 2019.



The contract is the second to be awarded under a five-year master agreement, signed in June 2016.



