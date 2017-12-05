

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) Tuesday announced that Chairman Charlie Ergen has 'relinquished' his role as Chief Executive Officer to focus more on the company's emerging wireless business. The company also announced a major shakeup of its senior management team.



Dish has promoted President and Chief Operating Officer Erik Carlson to President and CEO. Carlson will continue to report to Ergen.



Carlson will work to 'effectively organize the company's operational and staff leadership to support DISH TV, Sling TV and the company's wireless business.'



'With more than 20 years' experience at DISH, Erik brings a complete understanding of the business opportunities both DISH TV and Sling TV possess,' said Ergen. 'I have every confidence that under Erik's leadership our new organizational structure will deliver value for DISH TV and Sling TV and will aid our entry into wireless.'



Along with Carlson's appointment as CEO, Dish appointed Warren Schlichting to lead Sling TV as its EVP and group president, while Brian Neylon will head Dish TV as EVP and group president. John Swieringa succeeds Carlson as COO, overseeing all operational departments supporting the company's Dish TV, Sling TV and wireless groups. David Scott has joined Dish as chief human resources officer. Vivek Khemka, EVP and chief technology officer, is joining Carlson's executive leadership team.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX