

Juniper Networks (JNPR), an automated, scalable and secure networks company, announced Wednesday that its cloud-grade solutions has been selected by UST Global, a multinational digital technology services company, for its new Trivandrum, India campus.



With this, UST Global expects to accelerate its customers' digital transformation while also freeing up IT resources in its data center infrastructure.



UST Global has leveraged Juniper NetworksMX960 3D Universal Edge Router, QFX5100 and EX Series Ethernet Switches to build more than just a network. UST Global's new flexible, secure and automated infrastructure will enable the company to improve operational and capital efficiencies of its global network.



UST's new campus maintains an ultra-modern local area network or LAN and a data center infrastructure that powers its global intranet and all in-house hosted applications for the company's nearly 20,000 global employees.



Dinesh Verma, managing director, India and SAARC, Juniper Networks, said, 'As an emerging leader across the digital and technology space, UST Global was looking to build a truly world-class network and data center infrastructure which could power its global operations. The Trivandrum campus was designed as a masterpiece for the company from an architectural and technological standpoint.'



