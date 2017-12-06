Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2017-12-06 / 11:05 *Joint offer for participants in emissions trading with regards to fulfilment of MAR obligations* The European Energy Exchange (EEX), the leading European energy exchange, and EQS Group, a leading international technology provider for investor relations, corporate communications, and compliance, will support future participants in the CO2 market with their reporting obligations pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). As of January 3, 2018, the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) will also apply to emissions trading. As of this date, trading participants in the CO2 market, as well as auction platforms, auctioneers, and auction monitors, will be obligated to publish insider information and proprietary transactions of management, to track lists of insiders and lists for executives. Within the scope of their cooperation, EEX and EQS offer a complete joint solution for the fulfilment of these obligations. "We are very pleased with the new partnership with EEX, by means of which an entirely new clientele will receive access to our successful products. Participants in emissions trading will benefit through this joint offer when fulfilling MAR obligations using the established expertise of EEX in the energy sector, as well as with our unique digital products, such as the INSIDER MANAGER, which ensures a reliable workflow when maintaining insider lists", says Christian Pfleger, COO of EQS Group. "We are continually expanding our offer of reporting services to enable our clients to trade in our markets with minimal effort", says Dr. Tobias Paulun, Chief Strategy Officer of EEX. "The EEX transparency platform enables simultaneous reporting of information for several regulations, such as REMIT and MAR." Effective immediately, clients of EEX and EQS can choose between three packages that cover all obligations. These will come into effect in the upcoming year, due to the European Market Abuse Regulation, and with implementation, will ensure compliance with MAR. Data reporting will occur via the transparency platform ("Transparency in Energy Markets") of EEX. The audit-proof maintenance of insider lists and lists of executives will be covered by the EQS INSIDER MANAGER. More information is available at www.eex-eqs.com/home-en [1] *About European Energy Exchange:* The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is the leading energy exchange in Europe which develops, operates and connects secure, liquid and transparent markets for energy and related products. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EEX offers contracts on Power, Emission Allowances and Coal as well as Freight and Agricultural Products. EEX Group provides the market platform for energy and commodity products for participants in more than 30 countries worldwide. The offering of the group comprises contracts for Energy, Environmentals, Freight, Metals and Agriculturals. EEX Group consists of the following companies: European Energy Exchange (EEX), the European Power Exchange (EPEX SPOT), Powernext, Cleartrade Exchange, Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE), Gaspoint Nordic, Nodal Exchange and the clearing companies European Commodity Clearing (ECC) and Nodal Clear. EEX Group is based in 16 worldwide locations and is part of Deutsche Börse Group. *About EQS Group:* EQS Group is a leading international technology provider for Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Compliance. More than 8,000 companies worldwide trust EQS's products and services to securely, efficiently, and simultaneously fulfil complex national and international disclosure and compliance requirements, and to reach stakeholders globally. The EQS COCKPIT, a cloud-based platform, digitally maps the workflows of IR, Communications and Compliance Officers, communicates with the company's website, and distributes company releases via one of the most important global newswires. With additional products such as websites, IR tools, digital reports, and webcasting solutions, EQS Group is a digital single source provider. EQS Group was founded in Munich, Germany in 2000 and has developed from a start-up to an international group with offices in the world's key financial markets. The group employs around 400 professionals globally. *Contact:* EEX Public Relations +49 341 2156-300 (Leipzig) +44 207 862-7568 (London) presse@eex.com EQS Group Alexander Mrohs +49 (0)89 210 298-420 alexander.mrohs@eqs.com End of Media Release Issuer: EQS Group AG Key word(s): Finance 2017-12-06 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: EQS Group AG Karlstr. 47 80333 Munich Germany Phone: +49(0)89 210298-0 Fax: +49(0)89 210298-49 E-mail: info@eqs.com Internet: www.eqs.com ISIN: DE0005494165 WKN: 549416 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 636063 2017-12-06 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9fa04a5e3f1336669b2423a65aa2cd54&application_id=636063&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2017 05:05 ET (10:05 GMT)