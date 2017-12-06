

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK) announced the company and the current owners of Citratus have signed a purchase agreement with respect to all shares of Citratus Fragrâncias, a producer of fragrances. Closing of the transaction is expected to take place in January 2018. Citratus generated sales of about $12 million in 2016.



Achim Daub, Global President Scent & Care within Symrise Group, said: 'The acquisition of Citratus is thus a logical step. It fully supports our strategy of increasing our presence and position in emerging markets. Through the acquisition Symrise will become the market leader for small and medium-sized customers.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX