

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) announced Wednesday its improved 2018 outlook, increasing attributable gold production guidance to between 4.9 and 5.4 million ounces and improving all-in sustaining costs or AISC to between $965 and $1,025 per ounce, compared to previous 2018 guidance.



Attributable gold production guidance for 2018 is now between 4.9 and 5.4 million ounces compared to previous guidance of between 4.7 and 5.2 million ounces. Production is expected to remain between 4.9 and 5.4 million ounces in 2019 and longer term production is expected to remain stable at between 4.6 and 5.1 million ounces per year through 2022.



Gold costs applicable to sales or CAS guidance for 2018 is improved to between $700 and $750 per ounce, compared to previous outlook of between $700 and $800 per ounce. CAS is expected to be between $620 and $720 per ounce for 2019 and between $650 and $750 per ounce longer term through 2022.



Total capital guidance for 2018 remains unchanged between $900 and $1,000 million. Capital is expected to be between $730 and $830 million in 2019 and between $580 and $680 million longer term through 2022.



Gary Goldberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Our five-year guidance reflects steady performance, portfolio and balance sheet improvements, and gives us the means and confidence to target a dividend increase of at least 50 percent in 2018. We expect to deliver steady gold production at competitive costs over the next five years, and to continue investing in margin and Reserve growth. This commitment is backed by our proven strategy and track record and our differentiated technical and operating talent, project pipeline and global footprint.'



