

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German automaker Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) reported Wednesday that Mercedes-Benz sold 195,698 vehicles in November, up 7.2% from last year..



The S-Class Saloon posted an 18.5% increase in unit sales in November.



In Europe, monthly unit sales grew 1.5 percent to 79,942 units. A total of 74,302 vehicles were sold in the Asia-Pacific region, up 16.2%.



In the NAFTA region, unit sales in November grew 3.8 percent to 36,505 units. In the USA, 30,838 customers bought the vehicles, up 1.6%.



In the first eleven months of the year, 2,095,810 units were sold, a growth of 10.7% in unit sales. The company said more vehicles were delivered to customers in the first eleven months than in the entire previous year.



More than half a million units sold in China since the beginning of the year, a growth of 27.3%.



