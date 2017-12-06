

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Automatic Data Processing or ADP's Employment Report for November will be published at 8.15 am ET Wednesday. The economists are looking for consensus of 186,000 compared to 235,000 in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the euro, it held steady against the pound and the yen. Against the franc, it retreated.



The greenback was worth 1.1817 against the euro, 1.3375 against the pound, 112.13 against the yen and 0.9880 against the franc as of 8:10 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX