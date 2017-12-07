sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

70,60 Euro		-0,53
-0,75 %
WKN: 904278 ISIN: CH0012005267 Ticker-Symbol: NOT 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVARTIS AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOVARTIS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,70
71,10
06.12.
70,55
70,55
06.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADVANCED ACCELERATOR APPLICATIONS SA ADR
ADVANCED ACCELERATOR APPLICATIONS SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVANCED ACCELERATOR APPLICATIONS SA ADR67,77-0,37 %
NOVARTIS AG70,60-0,75 %