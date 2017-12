TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan-based Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. (ASX) reported Thursday that its net revenues for the month of November climbed 13.5 percent to in U.S. dollar terms and 8.4 percent in New Taiwan dollars.



The company's net revenues for November were $932 million, higher than $821 million last year. Sequentially, net revenues edged up 0.8 percent from $925 million in October.



For November 2017, net revenues in New Taiwan dollars were NT$28.09 billion, up from NT$25.92 billion in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, net revenues increased 0.7 percent from NT$27.90 billion in October 2017.



