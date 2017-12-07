

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - William Hill PLC (WMH.L) said that it reached agreement with Scientific Games Corp. (SGMS) to unconditionally support Scientific Games' proposed acquisition of NYX (NYX.V). Following the agreement all the parties have withdrawn from all litigation in the US and UK.



In connection with the proposed acquisition Scientific Games has agreed to acquire William Hill's ordinary shares and convertible preference shares in NYX with William Hill receiving C$2.40 per share for the 6.8 million ordinary shares it owns in NYX and about 87 million pounds for its convertible preference shares.



