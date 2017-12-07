

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) reported Thursday higher traffic and capacity for the month of November.



For the month, the company flew 10.80 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs, up 3.4 percent from the 10.44 billion RPMs flown in September 2016. Revenue passengers carried grew 6.5 percent to 11.40 million.



Available seat miles or ASMs increased 2.5 percent to 12.58 billion from 27 billion ASMs last year. The November 2017 load factor was 85.8 percent, compared to 85.1 percent a year ago.



Based on these results and current trends, the company now estimates its fourth quarter 2017 operating revenue per ASM or RASM will increase in the one to two percent range, as compared with fourth quarter 2016.



The company was projecting fourth-quarter RASM to increase in the range of up slightly to 1.5 percent.



