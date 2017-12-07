

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) announced that a Special Committee of independent board members has reported the findings of its review of the company's policies, procedures and practices relating to consumer sales, service and billing. The company said the investigation did not reveal evidence to conclude that any member of the company's management team engaged in fraud.



The company's outside directors voluntarily formed the Special Committee after a former employee alleged that the company engaged in sales-related misconduct, including charging customers for services they did not order-a practice known as cramming.



CenturyLink reported that the Special Committee's key findings include: company management did not condone or encourage cramming, and the evidence did not show that cramming was common at the company.



