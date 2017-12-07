

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wacker Chemie AG's Supervisory Board re-appointed Dr. Rudolf Staudigl (63), President & CEO, thereby considering Staudigl's request for a three-year term.



The current contract of Rudolf Staudigl, who has led the Munich-based chemical company since 2008, expires on September 30, 2018.



At the same time, the Supervisory Board extended the contract of Christian Hartel (46), who joined the Executive Board in 2015, until 2023. Hartel's current contract expires on October 31, 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX