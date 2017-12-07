

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An attempt to impeach President Donald Trump was overwhelmingly rejected by members of the House on Wednesday in a bipartisan vote.



The House voted 364 to 58 in favor of tabling the articles of impeachment introduced by Democratic Congressman Al Green, D-Tex.



The motion was approved by the chamber's 238 Republicans as well as 126 Democrats, while 58 Democrats opposed the measure.



Ahead of the vote, Green described Trump as 'unfit to be president' but acknowledged that his impeachment effort was unlikely to succeed.



Green called Trump a bigot who 'incites hatred and hostility' in a letter to his colleagues on Tuesday and accused the president of 'high misdemeanors.'



Meanwhile, White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said it was disappointing that extremists in Congress still refuse to accept Trump's victory in last year's election



'Their time would be better spent focusing on tax relief for American families and businesses, and working to fund our troops and veterans through the holiday season rather than threaten a government shutdown,' Shah said.



House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said now is not the time to consider articles of impeachment against Trump.



Pelosi and Hoyer claimed legitimate questions have been raised about Trump's fitness to lead the nation but argued investigations of the president's actions both before and after his inauguration should be allowed to continue.



