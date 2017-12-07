

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Japanese Miniso stores with a price tag of $2.99 for most of the items is a new threat to dollar stores.



The lifestyle brand that offers, small sized quality products for low price has launched its first store in Pasaden, California on April 22, 2017. Miniso meaning small stuff was created by Japanese designer Miyake Janya and Chinese entrepreneur Ye Guofu.



The store offers wide range of products such as toys, bags, cosmetics, gadgets, stationery, kitchenware, etc, in very appealing color and trendy design. Customers find the products value for money.



Miniso opened three stores in Canada this year and planning launch up to 50 stores in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec by the end of 2018. It has ambitious plans to start 500 stores in Canada in the next few years.



The discount chain founded in 2013 has established its space in growing markets such as Vietnam, Indonesia, Taiwan, Philippines etc. The total store counts for Miniso is around 2000 stores in 60 countries. It has wider plans to launch more than 10,000 stores in 100 or more countries by in next two years. It targets global sales turnover of more than $15 billion.



