

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (CMED.TO) has reached an agreement to supply its herbal, oils and oil derivative cannabis products to PharmaChoice's over 750 pharmacy locations across Canada.



PharmaChoice has committed exclusively to CanniMed as its sole supplier of cannabis products, subject to CanniMed meeting certain product and volume requirements.



Commencement of supply of CanniMed's cannabis products is conditional on Health Canada's approval of medical cannabis product distribution through pharmacies.



'Pharmacists are Canada's most trusted resource for medication counselling, often interacting with patients more than any other healthcare professional. As a result, we believe that pharmacies are perfectly positioned to become a major conduit for education on safe medical cannabis prescription and usage,' said Brent Zettl, President and CEO of CanniMed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX