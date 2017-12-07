

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citing attorney-client privilege, Donald Trump Jr. refused to answer members of a congressional committee's questions about a discussion he had with his father about a meeting with an attorney linked to the Russian government during the presidential campaign.



Trump Jr. argued in testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday that the details of the conversation were protected because of the presence of attorneys during the exchange.



The meeting at Trump Tower in June of 2016 has attracted the attention of investigators as emails released by Trump Jr. indicated that a 'Russian government attorney' was willing to provide information that would 'incriminate' Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.



Congressman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the committee's top Democrat, said the conversation for which Trump Jr. is claiming privilege took place after the emails became public and focused more on the reaction to the emails.



Schiff argued that the purpose of attorney-client privilege is not to shield communications between individuals merely by having an attorney present.



Trump Jr. reportedly did tell the committee about earlier discussions with the White House adviser Hope Hicks about how to respond to the publication of the emails.



