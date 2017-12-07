

The Board of the Company was notified on 6 December 2017 of the exercise and sale of options under the Travis Perkins Sharesave Scheme over the number of ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company by the PDMRs as set out below:



+----------+------+-------------+------------+----------+-------------+--------+ |Name |Status|No. of shares|Exercise |Sale Price|Beneficial |% of ISC| | | |exercised |Price | |Interest | | +----------+------+-------------+------------+----------+-------------+--------+ |Frank |PDMR |1,294 |£13.90 |n/a | 21,521|<0.1% | |Elkins | | | | | | | +----------+------+-------------+------------+----------+-------------+--------+ |Martin |PDMR |1.294 |£13.90 |n/a | 58,384|<0.1% | |Meech | | | | | | | +----------+------+-------------+------------+----------+-------------+--------+ |Norman |PDMR |1,833 |£8.18 |£15.4427 | 165,959|<0.1% | |Bell | | | | | | | +----------+------+-------------+------------+----------+-------------+--------+



This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.



Notification of Dealing Form



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Frank Elkins | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/Status |Divisional CEO Contract Merchanting Division| +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment|Initial Notification | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer | | |or auction monitor | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Travis Perkins plc | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |2138001I27OUBAF22K83 | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) | | |each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where | | |transaction have been | | |conducted | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each | | |instrument, | | | |type of instrument | | | |Identification code |ISIN: GB0007739609 | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Exercise of options under the Travis | | | |Perkins plc Sharesave Scheme (SAYE) | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume (s) | | | | +----------+-------------------------------+ | | |Price(s) |Volume(s) | | | +----------+-------------------------------+ | | |£13.90 |1,294 | +--+--------------------------------+----------+-------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | +---------+---------+----------------------+ | | |Aggregate|Aggregate|Aggregate | | |-Aggregated volume |Price |Volume |Total | | | +---------+---------+----------------------+ | |-Price |£13.90 |1,294 |£17,986.60 | +--+--------------------------------+---------+---------+----------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |6 December 2017 | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XLON | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Martin Meech | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/Status |Group Property Director | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment|Initial Notification | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer | | |or auction monitor | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Travis Perkins plc | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |2138001I27OUBAF22K83 | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) | | |each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where | | |transaction have been | | |conducted | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each | | |instrument, | | | |type of instrument | | | |Identification code |ISIN: GB0007739609 | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Exercise of options under the Travis | | | |Perkins plc Sharesave Scheme (SAYE) | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume (s) | | | | +----------+-------------------------------+ | | |Price(s) |Volume(s) | | | +----------+-------------------------------+ | | |£13.90 |1,294 | +--+--------------------------------+----------+-------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | +---------+---------+----------------------+ | | |Aggregate|Aggregate|Aggregate | | |-Aggregated volume |Price |Volume |Total | | | +---------+---------+----------------------+ | |-Price |£13.90 |1,294 |£17,986.60 | +--+--------------------------------+---------+---------+----------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |6 December 2017 | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XLON | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Norman Bell | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/Status |Group Strategy Director | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment|Initial Notification | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer | | |or auction monitor | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Travis Perkins plc | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |2138001I27OUBAF22K83 | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) | | |each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where | | |transaction have been | | |conducted | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each | | |instrument, | | | |type of instrument | | | |Identification code |ISIN: GB0007739609 | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Exercise and sale of options under the | | | |Travis Perkins plc Sharesave Scheme (SAYE)| +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume (s) | | | | +----------+-------------------------------+ | | |Price(s) |Volume(s) | | | +----------+-------------------------------+ | | |£15.4427 |1,294 | +--+--------------------------------+----------+-------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | +---------+---------+----------------------+ | | |Aggregate|Aggregate|Aggregate | | |-Aggregated volume |Price |Volume |Total | | | +---------+---------+----------------------+ | |-Price |£15.4427 |1,294 |£19,982.85 | +--+--------------------------------+---------+---------+----------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |6 December 2017 | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XLON | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+



For Further information please contact:



Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0)1604 685910



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Travis Perkins PLC via GlobeNewswire



0773960R16



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX