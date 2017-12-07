

WATERLOO (dpa-AFX) - BlackBerry Ltd. (BB, BB.TO) and Qualcomm Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) announced a strategic partnership to develop the fastgrowing connected vehicles technology.



The companies have agreed to optimize select Qualcomm Technologies' hardware platforms with BlackBerry's QNX software for use in virtual cockpit controllers, telematics, including eCall and Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything technology, electronic control gateways, digital instrument clusters and infotainment systems.



BlackBerry and Qualcomm Technologies have agreed to optimize BlackBerry over-the-air software and BlackBerry Secure Credential Management Services for use with select Qualcomm Snapdragon modems.



'BlackBerry and Qualcomm Technologies have had a long-standing relationship for over a decade, collaborating on technologies that have revolutionized the way people live and work,' said Sandeep Chennakeshu, President of BlackBerry Technology Solutions. 'Today's announcement elevates our relationship as we aim to accelerate the delivery of the next generation platforms that connected vehicles will rely upon.'



