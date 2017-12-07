

Elderstreet VCT plc Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97 Change of name 7 December 2017



The Company announces that it has today changed its name to Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT plc.



