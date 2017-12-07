

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Most Americans think former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's guilty plea and cooperation with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian meddling in last year's election is a serious matter for President Donald Trump's administration, according to a CBS News poll.



Sixty-seven percent of Americans said the move by Flynn is a serious matter for the Trump administration, while 27 percent said it is not a serious matter.



Democrats and independents are far more likely to say the issue is a serious matter, although 34 percent of Republicans agree.



Flynn pleaded guilty last Friday to 'willfully and knowingly' making 'false, fictitious and fraudulent statements' to the FBI regarding conversations with then-Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak.



Meanwhile, the poll showed a significant partisan divide over whether the Russia investigation is justified or politically motivated.



Eighty-one percent of Republicans said the investigation is politically motivated, while 74 percent of Democrats said the probe is justified.



The partisan divide contributes to a split among all Americans, as 48 percent said the investigation is politically motivated and 46 percent said it is justified.



The survey also found that 67 percent of Americans think it is very or somewhat likely that senior Trump advisors had improper dealings with Russia, while 26 percent said it is not very or not at all likely.



The CBS News poll of 1,120 adults was conducted by SSRS from December 3rd through 5th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



