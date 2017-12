WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of lululemon athletica (LULU) continue to see considerable strength in afternoon trading on Thursday after an early move to the upside. After reaching its best intraday level in well over a year, lululemon is currently up by 7.2 percent.



The early rally by lululemon came after the yogawear maker reported better than expected third quarter results and provided upbeat guidance.



