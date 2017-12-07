

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biotechnology stocks have moved significantly higher over the course of the trading session on Thursday, resulting in a 1.4 percent gain by the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index. The advance by the index comes after it closed lower for three consecutive sessions.



Within the biotech sector, Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) is posting a substantial gain after its Phase 2 study of SAGE-217 showed a statistically significant mean reduction in the Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression.



