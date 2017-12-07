

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - United Parcel Service has warned its customers to expect a slight delay in deliveries after becoming overwhelmed with Black Friday and Cyber Monday orders.



According to reports, the company has rented more delivery trucks and has employees clocking in extra hours to push out deliveries in a timely manner. The courier service has asked shoppers to give them an extra day or two.



Almost 90% of the packages UPS Express (delivered by air) shipped last week arrived on time, compared to almost 100% of FedEx Express packages, according to shipping data analyzing software provider ShipMatrix, reports Marketwatch.



UPS manages deliveries for major retailers, including Wal-Mart, Macy's, and Amazon.



