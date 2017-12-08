

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.7 percent on year in November, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - coming in at 518.099 trillion yen.



That was below expectations for a gain of 2.8 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



Excluding trusts, bank lending also was up an annual 2.7 percent to 450.486 trillion yen - again missing forecasts for 2.8 percent, which would have been unchanged.



Lending from trusts was up 2.6 percent on year to 67.613 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks tumbled an annual 7.7 percent to 2.245 trillion yen.



