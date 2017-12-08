

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product was revised up to a seasonally adjusted gin of 0.67 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2017, the Cabinet Office said on Friday.



That exceeded expectations for a gain of 0.4 percent after last month's preliminary reading suggested a gain of 0.3 percent.



GDP was up 0.6 percent on quarter in the second quarter.



On a yearly basis, GDP was revised sharply higher to a gain of 2.5 percent - handily topping forecasts for a gain of 1.5 percent after showing 1.4 percent in the preliminary reading.



GDP was up 2.6 percent on year in Q2.



