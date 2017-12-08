

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 2.176 trillion yen in October, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday - up 40.7 percent on year.



The headline figure exceeded forecasts for a surplus of 1.730 trillion yen and was down from 2.271 trillion yen in September.



The trade balance showed a surplus of 430.2 billion yen - surpassing forecasts for a surplus of 418.1 billion yen and down from 852.2 billion yen in the previous month.



Exports were up 14.3 percent on year to 6.573 trillion yen, while imports jumped an annual 18.5 percent to 6.143 trillion yen.



