

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Continental Holdings, Inc.'s (UAL) Board authorized a new $3 billion share repurchase program. The amount represents approximately 17 percent of the company's market capitalization based on the closing stock price on December 6, 2017.



The company is expected to complete its most recently authorized July 2016 $2 billion share repurchase program by the end of December 2017.



United Airlines announced Kate Gebo has been named executive vice president Human Resources and Labor Relations, replacing Mike Bonds, who announced his retirement earlier this year.



United will name Gebo's replacement in the coming days.



