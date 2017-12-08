

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) has made an additional investment in plant-based protein producer Beyond Meat.



While the terms are not being disclosed, Tyson Foods' latest investment slightly increases its ownership stake in Beyond Meat from the 5 percent established a year ago.



Beyond Meat reports the latest fundraising round, which also includes the support of venture capital fund Cleveland Avenue, will be used to expand production, fund the company's R&D commitment, and expand sales and distribution.



Tyson's venture capital fund was launched in December 2016 and is focused on investing in promising entrepreneurial food businesses that are pioneering new products or technology.



