

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) presented the company's customer-centric strategic priorities designed to accelerate the company's growth and achieve the newly outlined three-year plan financial objectives.



'Today, we outlined our key strategic priorities, which will enable us to continue transforming our business, while improving the customer experience of doing business with Sysco. These strategies will help us achieve our new target financial objectives, including $650-$700 million in adjusted operating income growth by the end of fiscal 2020.'said Tom Bené, Sysco's president and chief operating officer.



'Our commitment to disciplined, profitable and sustainable growth, along with solid expense management, will drive double-digit earnings-per-share growth, on average, through 2020,' said Joel Grade, Sysco's executive vice president and chief financial officer.



