

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of peoples' assessment of the Japanese economy increased unexpectedly in November to the strongest level in nearly four years, survey figures from the Cabinet Office showed Friday.



The current index of Economy Watchers' survey climbed to 55.1 in November from 52.2 in October. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to drop slightly to 52.1.



Moreover, the latest score was the highest since January 2014, when it was 55.9.



Any reading above 50 indicates optimism and a score below 50 suggests pessimism.



At the same time, the outlook index declined to 53.8 in November from 54.9 in the previous month.



