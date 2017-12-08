

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production growth eased in October after accelerating in the previous two months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



The average daily output of Dutch manufacturing industry climbed 4.0 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the 5.6 percent gain in September. The measure has been rising since October 2015.



Production in the transport equipment industry advanced the most by 16.8 percent annually in October.



Manufacturing of the machine, electrical equipment and pharmaceutical industries grew stronger than average in the industry.



On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent in October.



