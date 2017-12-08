

JENA (dpa-AFX) - German medical technology company Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK) reported Friday that its fiscal 2017 earnings per share increased significantly to 1.57 euros from last year's 1.21 euros.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT increased to 180.8 million euros from prior year's 154.3 million euros. The EBIT margin was 15.2%, higher than 14.2% last year.



After adjustment for special effects, the EBIT margin was 14.8%, up from 14.7% a year ago.



Revenue increased 9.3% to 1.19 billion euros from 1.09 billion euros last year.



The company recorded highest growth rates in Ophthalmic Devices strategic business unit. There were contributions from all segments.



Asia/Pacific was again the largest reporting region, with revenues of 448.2 million euros, an increase of 17.4%. A large part of this growth is attributable to the Chinese market, as well as India, Southeast Asia and South Korea.



Due in particular to the positive development of revenue, the improved product mix and the increased proportion of recurring revenue, Carl Zeiss Meditec anticipates an adjusted EBIT margin of between 14% and 16% in fiscal year 2017/18 and in the medium term.



