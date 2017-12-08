

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM (AFLYY.PK, AFRAF.PK) reported a 5.7 percent increase in passenger traffic for the month of November 2017, while capacity grew 3.9 percent and load factor rose by 1.5 points.



Traffic in November, measured in terms of revenue pax-kilometers or RPK, increased 5.7 percent year-on-year to 20.75 billion from 19.63 billion in the year-ago period.



Available seat-kilometers or ASK, a gauge for capacity, rose 3.9 percent to 24.26 billion from 23.35 billion last year.



The monthly load factor increased by 1.5 points to 85.5 percent from 84.1 percent a year ago.



The total number of passengers carried by the Group during the month increased 5.9 percent to 7.37 million from last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX