

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola Co. (KO) announced that Irial Finan, a 36-year veteran of the Coca-Cola system, plans to retire from his post as Executive Vice President and President of Bottling Investments Group, or BIG. Calin Dragan, who currently serves as Regional Director for BIG's ASEAN (Southeast Asia) and Middle East bottlers, will be promoted to lead BIG.



Finan, who reports to President and CEO James Quincey, will retire March 31, 2018. He will step down from his current role on December 31 and will remain with the company as executive advisor until his retirement.



