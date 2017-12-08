

TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE), At Home Group Inc. (HOME), Valhi Inc. (VHI), and First Solar Inc. (FSLR) were among the top gainers on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.



Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) spiked up 70.04% on Thursday as the company reported positive top-line results from the Phase 2, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial of SAGE-217 in the treatment of 89 adult patients with moderate to severe major depressive disorder or MDD.



Shares of At Home Group Inc. (HOME) ascended 18.87% on Thursday. Most recently, the company announced pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering of 5 million common shares by certain of its existing stockholders, including certain affiliates of AEA Investors LP and Starr Investment Holdings LLC, at a public offering price of $24.50 per share.



Nov. 29, the company delivered its 14th consecutive quarter of 20-plus percent sales growth and its 15th consecutive quarter of positive comp store sales increases. The company said its new store growth of 18%, combined with its merchandising and marketing initiatives, drove net sales growth of 25%, including a 7.1% increase in comp store sales.



Driven by its strong year-to-date performance and continued momentum, this home décor superstore raised its fiscal 2018 net sales target to $939 million - $944 million, which would represent growth of over 23% over fiscal 2017. The company also increased its annual comp store sales outlook to about 5.7% - 6%, and pro forma adjusted EPS outlook for the year to $0.77 - $0.79. Consensus - $0.80 per share.



Titanium dioxide pigment maker Valhi Inc. (VHI) shares increased 13.44% following the company's stellar Q3 performance. The results were largely driven by the improved operating results of its Chemicals Segment.



- Q3 net income rose to $45.9 mln or $.13/Shr from $3.0 mln or $0.01/Shr last year. - Q3 net sales was $514.9 mln versus $406.8 mln last year.



First Solar Inc. (FSLR) shares moved up 8.21% on Thursday. On Dec. 5, the PV solar systems provider said it expects fiscal 2018 net sales in the range of $2.3 billion - $2.5 billion, with solar power systems net sales expected to comprise 75% - 80% of the total net sales and third-party module sales the remainder. Earnings per share is forecasted to be between $1.25 and $1.75. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.47 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion for 2018.



